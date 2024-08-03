6am-9pm curfew break from Sunday: Kamal urges protesters to go home as 'govt met all demands'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 08:58 am

In response to a question, the minister said he will resign “if the prime minister thinks it is necessary”.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File Photo: Collected

The ongoing curfew has been relaxed from 6am-9pm in Dhaka, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Saturday (3 August).

"Curfew will be relaxed indefinitely from Monday [4 August]," the minister told reporters after a meeting with the senior law enforcement officials at his Dhanmondi residence.

"All demands of the students have been accepted," he said urging the students to withdraw from the protests and go home.

So far, 134 HSC examinees have been given bail while other examinees will also get bail and they will be freed, he said, adding that those who are directly involved with killing won't be freed.

In response to a question, the minister said he will resign "if the prime minister thinks it is necessary".

"We always work for the country. We will do what the prime minister wants," he said.

