690 audit objections worth Tk1.06 lakh crore placed in JS

A total of 690 audit objections worth Tk1.06 lakh crore was placed in the Parliament today.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed 53 audit and accounting reports on Tuesday (1 November).

According to the report, there are 30 objections to the compliance audit on plot-flat, allotment-expenditure and other related matters with regard to under-implementation and recently completed development projects under the National Housing Authority in the financial year 2019-20.

Another audit report on Telecom Regulatory Commission's compliance audit report for FY 2019-20 shows that the amount of money involved in 12 disputes is Tk14,392 crores.