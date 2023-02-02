68 women, girls raped, 25 journos tortured in Jan: Report

A total of 152 women and children faced torture while 68 of them were raped across the country in January, said Human Rights Support Society .

Of the 68 rape victims, five were killed after rape while 13 were gang-raped. Forty-six of the rape victims were aged below 18.

During the same period, 25 journalists were tortured in 11 separate incidents while at least 15 of them were injured, according to a report released on Thursday.

A total of 23 journalists were named accused in ten separate cases, including 15 under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Seven of them were arrested, including six in the DSA cases, said the report based on news items published in 12 national dailies.

Between 1 January to 31 January, 45 women, including 20 children, fell victim of sexual harassment, said the rights organisation.

Besides, 20 women died as a result of domestic violence while 11 others were injured and 12 committed suicide, added the report.

