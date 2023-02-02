68 women, girls raped, 25 journos tortured in Jan: Report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

68 women, girls raped, 25 journos tortured in Jan: Report

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 10:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A total of 152 women and children faced torture while 68 of them were raped across the country in January, said Human Rights Support Society .

Of the 68 rape victims, five were killed after rape while 13 were gang-raped. Forty-six of the rape victims were aged below 18.

During the same period, 25 journalists were tortured in 11 separate incidents while at least 15 of them were injured, according to a report released on Thursday.

A total of 23 journalists were named accused in ten separate cases, including 15 under the Digital Security Act (DSA). 

Seven of them were arrested, including six in the DSA cases, said the report based on news items published in 12 national dailies. 

Between 1 January to 31 January, 45 women, including 20 children, fell victim of sexual harassment, said the rights organisation.

Besides, 20 women died as a result of domestic violence while 11 others were injured and 12 committed suicide, added the report.
 

Top News

Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) / rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

12h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

14h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

14h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

4h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

2h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

5h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane