659 arrested by RAB on charges of sabotage since 28 Oct

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a total of 44 BNP leaders and activists from different parts of the country for their alleged involvement in car vandalism, arson and sabotage on Wednesday.

So far, the elite force arrested a total of 659 people involved in violence and sabotage in different parts of the country since 28 October, according to a press release sent from the RAB headquarters.

On Wednesday, RAB force raided a house in Fakirerpool area of the capital and arrested two people, including Mughda Ward Juba Dal leader Md Babul Mia, with a huge amount of explosive materials and drugs, while in Chattogram, three people, including Rauzan Municipality Jubo Dal General Secretary Md Shahjahan Shakil, were arrested for exploding crude bombs, setting fire to cars.

A total of 148 patrol teams in the capital and 432 across the country were deployed to prevent violence and sabotage and to maintain law and order situation in the country following the 28 October violence.