65-day fishing ban in Bay: 16,752 tonnes of VGF rice allocated for fishermen

The government has allocated 16,752 metric tonnes of rice under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme to assist the families of 2,99,135 registered fishermen in 67 upazilas of 14 districts and Chattogram city during the 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has allocated the VGF rice, said a press release here on Monday.

Each family will get 40 kilograms of rice for 20 May to 30 June in the first phase.

The upazilas include – Batiaghata, Dakope, Paikgachha Koyra, Dumuria, Digholia and Rupsha of Khulna district, Mongla, Morelganj and Sharankhola in Bagerhat district, Ashashuni and Shyamnagar in Satkhira, Bashkhali, Anwara, Mirsarai, Sandwip, Karnaphuli, Sitakunda, Chattogram city of Chattogram district, Sadar, Chakaria, Maheshkhali, Ukhiya, Pekua, Kutubdia, Teknaf and Ramu upazilas in Cox's Bazar district, Hatia, Sadar, Subarnachar and Companyganj in Noakhali district, Sonagazi upazila in Feni district, Ramgati, Sadar, Kamalnagar and Raipur upazilas of Laxmipur district, Mehendiganj, Bakerganj, Hizla, Sadar and Ujirpur upazilas in Barishal district, Razapur upazila in Jhalakathi district, Sadar, Patharghata, Amtoli and Taltoli upazilas of Barguna district, Sadar, Mathbaria, bhandaria, Najirpur, Nesarabad, Kaukhali and Indurkani upazilas of Pirojpur district, Sadar, Kalapara, Baufal, Dumki, Mirzaganj, Galachipa, Rangabali and Dashmina of Patuakhali district, Sadar, Borhanuddin, charfashion, Doulatkhan, Lalmohon, Tajumuddin and Manpura upazilas in Bhola district.

The government is going to impose a 65-day ban from 20 May to 23 July on fishing in the Bay of Bengal in the interest of the national economy, said Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim.