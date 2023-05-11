65-day ban on fishing in Bay to begin from 20 May: Ministry

Like the previous years, the government is going to impose a 65-day ban from 20 May to 23 July on fishing in the Bay of Bengal to ensure smooth breeding of fish, said the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.

A media release signed by the ministry's Public Relations Officer Md Iftekhar Hossain said this on Thursday.

Catching all types of saltwater fish will remain prohibited during the period.

All commercial trawlers have been asked to abide by the ban, the release said.