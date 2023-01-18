At 6.2°C, Tetulia records lowest temperature in Bangladesh in 24hrs

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the district of Chuadanga, and it may continue.

The country's lowest temperature was recorded at 6.2°C in Tetulia in 24 hours, till 6am on Wednesday, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The highest temperature was recorded at 29.4°C in Sandwip during this period.

Temperature between 8 -10°C is considered a mild cold wave, 6-8°C a moderate cold wave, and less than 6°C a severe cold wave.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning.

The weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country. Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, a moderate cold wave and dense fog have hit the Kurigram district hard, disrupting day-to-day life.

"A moderate cold wave is sweeping over Kurigram district, and it may continue," Tuhin Mia, an officer of Razarhat Agriculture Weather Observatory Center, said Wednesday morning.

The daily wage earners are the worst sufferers as they could not go out for work in the district. The temperature dropped to 7.3°C Celsius at 9am today (18 January).