62-member Assam delegation now in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
19 November, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 07:56 pm

Assam on Google Map. Picture: Courtesy
Assam on Google Map. Picture: Courtesy

A sixty-two member delegation including 33 MLAs of Indian hilly state Assam is now in Bangladesh to enhance the relationship between the two countries.

The delegation led by Speaker of Assam Vidhan Sabha Biswajit Daimary was received by additional deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria Pranayan Chakma when they entered Bangladesh through Akhaura Land Port around 11am.

Additional police super Molla Mohammad Shahin and Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Office Angajai Marma were present.
 
Talking to journalists at the land port, Speaker Biswajit Daimary said the people of Bangladesh and Assam have mental and physical proximity.

Sources said the delegation has a schedule to make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They will also meet Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen during their stay in Bangladesh.

The delegation will leave Dhaka on November 23.

Assam

