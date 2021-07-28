62 lots of goods including Probox car will go up for auction at Ctg Custom House tomorrow

Chattogram Customs House, the country's largest customs station, will auction 62 lots of goods, including a probox car on Thursday.

The auction will be held simultaneously at the auction branch of Chattogram Customs House and at the Dhaka VAT Commissionerate office.

The products up for auction also include fabrics, plastic hangers, raw garment materials, washing chemicals, leather goods, ceramics, textile products and dragon fruit etc.

Al Amin, deputy commissioner of the auction branch of Chattogram Customs House, told The Business Standard (TBS), "Auctions are held every month to reduce congestion at the port. This auction is being held on 29 July in addition to our earlier monthly auction on 8 July with 56 lots of products."

Goods imported from different countries are not taken from the port for any number of different reasons. Customs authorities will sometimes confiscate and not let goods out for various reasons involving smuggling, fraud, importing goods that do not match the stated bill of lading, tax evasion etc.

Then there are legitimate goods that may also be auctioned because their intended recipients do not take them from the port in time. As per the rules, the authorities give notice to release these products within 30 days. If the goods are not unloaded within 15 days of giving the notice, the customs house authorities put the goods up for auction.

Mohammad Morshed, manager of Messrs KM Corporation, the auction house of the Chattogram Customs House, told TBS, "Tender bids were invited on 25 July. To participate in the auction, there is a tender box for people to submit their bids at the office of the Revenue Officer (Administration) of Chattogram Customs House, the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner and Joint Commissioner Office (Headquarters), and the Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate (Dhaka South). Bidders will be able to submit tenders till 2 pm on 29 July."

He added that there is a Japanese Probox car model in this auction worth Tk 18,64,829.

The auction will also have 261 rolls of fabrics, 1,122 containers of plastic hangers, 198 boxes of garments accessories (raw material), four containers of security tags, 19 kg of finishing agent, 270 kg of hydrochloric acid, 10 pieces of battery lead, seven cases of washing chemicals, 162 kg of plastic bottles, 60 kg of garments' security tags, three drums of acid products, 525 kg of multivitamin powders, 91 kg of polyester, 152 kg of sulfuric acid, 348 kg of BMW magazines, 2,010 kg of textile chemicals, 724 pairs of leather footwear, 7,800 litres of olive oil, 26,600 kg of battery accessories, 10,090 pieces of tiles, 2,105 packets of baby diapers, 376 packets of food stuff, 502 bales of waste paper, 15,000 kg of dragon fruit, 91 iron pipes, 100 containers of switch sockets, and 250 containers of hunting jackets.