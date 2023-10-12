62 BNP leaders, activists sued in sabotage cases in Jashore

Bangladesh

UNB
12 October, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 05:11 pm

Related News

62 BNP leaders, activists sued in sabotage cases in Jashore

Police said they arrested seven BNP workers from Benapole and recovered five crude bombs and six cocktails at night on the same day.

UNB
12 October, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 05:11 pm
62 BNP leaders, activists sued in sabotage cases in Jashore

Two sabotage cases were filed against 62 BNP leaders and activists in Jashore on Wednesday night.

A case was filed against 34 BNP men with Benapole port police station and the rest 28 were sued in a case with Sharsha police station.

Police said they arrested seven BNP workers from Benapole and recovered five crude bombs and six cocktails at night on the same day.

Sharsha upazila unit BNP's general secretary Hasan Jahir, Jubo Dal president Mostafizzoha Selim, its Benapole municipality unit general secretary Abu Taher Bharat and organising secretary Akteruzzaman Akter were among the accused.

Benapole port police station's Officer-in-Charge Kamal Hossain Bhuiyah said they arrested the seven BNP men from a mango orchard at Porabari village when they were holding a meeting secretly to topple the government from power and to carry out attack on government organisations in the upazila.

Five crude bombs and six cocktails were recovered from them during the drive, he said.

Sharsha upazila unit BNP General Secretary Jahir said,"I was in Jashore district town on that day. We have been implicated in a false case."

Top News

BNP Leaders / Police case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

1h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

1h | Features
Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

3h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

2h | TBS Economy
Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

4h | TBS World
Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

4h | Tech Talk
What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

18h | TBS World