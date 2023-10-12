62 BNP leaders, activists sued in sabotage cases in Jashore

Two sabotage cases were filed against 62 BNP leaders and activists in Jashore on Wednesday night.

A case was filed against 34 BNP men with Benapole port police station and the rest 28 were sued in a case with Sharsha police station.

Police said they arrested seven BNP workers from Benapole and recovered five crude bombs and six cocktails at night on the same day.

Sharsha upazila unit BNP's general secretary Hasan Jahir, Jubo Dal president Mostafizzoha Selim, its Benapole municipality unit general secretary Abu Taher Bharat and organising secretary Akteruzzaman Akter were among the accused.

Benapole port police station's Officer-in-Charge Kamal Hossain Bhuiyah said they arrested the seven BNP men from a mango orchard at Porabari village when they were holding a meeting secretly to topple the government from power and to carry out attack on government organisations in the upazila.

Five crude bombs and six cocktails were recovered from them during the drive, he said.

Sharsha upazila unit BNP General Secretary Jahir said,"I was in Jashore district town on that day. We have been implicated in a false case."