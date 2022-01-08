600 athletes from home, abroad taking part in Dhaka Marathon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 07:44 pm

600 athletes from home, abroad taking part in Dhaka Marathon

The participants include members of the Bangladesh Army and the Bangladesh Navy

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 07:44 pm
600 athletes from home, abroad taking part in Dhaka Marathon

Around 600 athletes from home and abroad are participating in the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022" which is being held for the second time in the capital.

Organised following the model of London and Sydney marathons, 190 people will take part in the 42-kilometre or full marathon while 404 will participate in the half marathon to be held on 10 January.

The participants include members of the Bangladesh Army and the Bangladesh Navy.

Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, chairman of the organising committee, shared the information with journalists during a dress rehearsal for the marathon at the Army Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

He said, ignoring the Covid-19 situation, 20 elite runners from seven countries and 16 runners from four South Asian countries are taking part in this year's event.

"Two hundred people took part in the last event. We have increased the number so that the youth can take part in the first international event in our country," he added.

Meanwhile, there was no lack of enthusiasm among the competitors surrounding this year's marathon. Participants visited the venue on Saturday and collected kits. Athletes from home and abroad will cover 42 and 21 kilometres from the Army Stadium to Hatirjheel in the capital on Monday.

Nasreen Begum, a member of Sylhet Running Community, is taking part in the marathon.

"I have been practicing running for the last two years. Last time too I took part in Dhaka Marathon. Then I secured second place in the half marathon. I hope to do better this time," she told The Business Standard.

Army member Kamrul Hasan told TBS, "We are participating in this competition with many trained runners from home and abroad. It is a pleasure for us to participate in such an international event in Dhaka."

Ujjal Mollah, a member of the Bangladesh Navy, is taking part in the half marathon.

Expressing excitement, he told TBS, "I have prepared well to take part in this year's Dhaka Marathon. I hope I can prove myself in this competition."

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon

