60 Rohingyas detained from Cox’s Bazar beach, four buses seized

The Cox’s Bazar police are taking some of the detained Rohingya teenagers from the sea beach. Photo: TBS

The Cox's Bazar district administration has detained 60 Rohingyas from the Cox's Bazar sea beach and sent them back to their camps.

At the same time, four buses carrying the Rohingyas were seized, and seven drivers and helpers were fined Tk15,000 each.

The operation to locate them was conducted from Laboni Point to Kolatoli Point on the beach last evening (18 June), said Mohammad Masud Rana, the executive magistrate of Cox's Bazar district administration's tourism cell.

"The district administration is constantly monitoring to prevent Rohingyas from leaving the camps and coming to Cox's Bazar beach. In continuation of this, 60 Rohingyas were detained last evening from Cox's Bazar beach and were later taken to Cox's Bazar Cultural Centre," he said.

"At the same time, four buses that brought Rohingyas from the camp were also seized at the district's Kolatoli, and the drivers and helpers were detained," he added.

Masud further said these Rohingyas had infiltrated Cox's Bazar town from various camps of Ukhiya, evading the eyes of the law enforcers.

"Information in this regard was collected until 10pm [yesterday]. Then, after discussions with the camp in-charges, the Rohingyas were sent back to their respective camps by bus," he said.