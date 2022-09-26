60% prisoners in Bangladesh involved in drugs: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

60% prisoners in Bangladesh involved in drugs: Home minister

Experts recommend lessons on harmful effects of drugs in textbooks and psychologists at every educational institution

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 10:07 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

About 60% of the prisoners in Bangladeshi prisons were involved in the drug trade, said the home minister at a discussion on the role of the private sector in curing drug addiction.

The amount of money involved in the drug trade has to be ascertained and the Department of Narcotics Control will be given instructions to conduct research in this regard, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the programme organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) at Cirdap Auditorium in the capital Monday. 

He said witnesses cannot be found in trials of drug cases, which delays trials. 

"However, special arrangements have been made in this regard. Those involved in the drug trade are now being punished and the demand for drugs will decrease when stakeholders see this," he added.

The home minister added that the Border Guard Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Coast Guard are being trained for preventing the entry of drugs through borders. 

He also said emphasis should be placed on correction, not punishment, and the media has to play a vital role in this regard. At the divisional level, 200-bed hospitals for treating drug addiction are being established.

Khandaker Farzana Rahman, professor of Criminology at Dhaka University, said crime is related to drugs. Non-government organisations and the private sector should come forward to cure drug addiction. She said textbooks should mandatorily include lessons on the harmful effects of drugs and also recommended the mandatory appointment of psychologists at every educational institution.

Dr Rashed Al-Mahmoud Titumir, a Dhaka University professor, said the drug trade is illegal, but it is a very profitable business that greatly encourages the demand and supply of drugs. A large number of drug users are young people, who are also the largest productive group in society. But the country is suffering economically due to their addiction to drugs.
CGS Chairman Dr Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury said resistance should be prioritised over prevention to alleviate drug addiction.

Families can play the most important role in drug addiction treatment and state policies, good governance, and accountability must also be ensured to remedy this problem.

Top News

drug traders / drug case / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

10h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

12h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

12h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

4h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh