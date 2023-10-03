60 people killed, 6,743 injured in nine months of political violence: Report

Aftermath of the clash between police and protesting BNP supporters on 29 July 2023. Photo: DMP

At least 60 people were killed and 6,743 were injured in a total of 689 incidents of political violence in the first nine months of the current year, according to a Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) report.

The report published on Tuesday also stated that around 4,214 persons including 4,031 BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists were victims of political arrests during the period.

Based on the news published in different media in Bangladesh and HRSS's investigation unit and local representatives' information, this information has been observed in the nine-month human rights monitoring report of 2023.

During the same period, in 223 cases were filed naming 7,648 opposition leaders and activists and 45,844 as unidentified defendants.

In addition, there have been incidents of obstruction of 199 meetings and gatherings of opposition parties by law enforcement agencies and government party leaders and activists.

It has also been reported that between January and September this year, at least four people died and approximately 331 were injured in a total of 44 incidents of election-related violence.

According to data collected by HRSS from January to September 2023, one journalist was killed, 121 were injured, 14 threatened, five arrested and 77 assaulted in nearly 140 incidents.

Journalist Golam Rabbani Nadeem was killed in an attack by terrorists in Bakshiganj upazila of Jamalpur.

Fifty-five people were arrested, 144 accused and 53 cases were filed in the Digital Security Act 2018 during the same period.