60 JU students hurt in BCL attacks

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 09:40 pm

Trigger warning: The report contains graphic image and violent content. Reader discretion is advised.

Photo: Hasib Sohel/TBS
Photo: Hasib Sohel/TBS

At least 60 were injured in an attack allegedly by the Chhatra League on protesting students of Jahangirnagar University today (15 July), Chief Medical Officer of the university Shamsur Rahman said. 

Clashes following alleged BCL attack on quota protesters leave 2 CU students injured

He said after primary treatment, those seriously injured were sent to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Khan M Miraj, the on-duty manager of the hospital, said, "Several students have already been brought here. They are being treated in the emergency department of the hospital."

Ali bin Sulaiman, a doctor on duty in the emergency department of the hospital, said 15 injured students were brought there as of 9:30pm.

"Two of them are in critical condition," he added.

