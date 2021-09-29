6 win British Council COP26 Climate Change photography Award

Six people have won the COP26 Climate Change Photography Award jointly arranged by The British Council, the British High Commission in Bangladesh and the Embassy of Italy in Bangladesh

The photography competition on climate change was organised in cooperation with Drik Picture Library Bangladesh, Picture People UK and Fondazione UniVerde, Italy, reads a press release.

The competition winners are Grand Prize Winner Md Amdad Hossain; in My Beautiful Planet category Md Rubayed (Winner), Rakibul Alam Khan (Runner up); in Planet in Crisis category Ziaul Huque (Winner) and Zabed Hasnain Chowdhury (Runner up) and in Hope for the Planet category Jannatul Mouwa (Honourable Mention).

A virtual ceremony to announce the winners took place on Monday.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, said, "Evidence of the climate emergency is all around us, and the COP 26 Summit in Glasgow represents the last opportunity for the world to come together to keep the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees."

He further said the competition enabled young people in Bangladesh to show both the problems and the promise of tackling the climate and environmental crisis.

Ambassador of Italy in Dhaka Enrico Nunziata said although the competition was administered in Bangladesh, the aim is to ensure that the selected images are seen by a large public in the events leading to the conference in Glasgow and raise awareness on climate change as a global emergency.

"A digital exhibition of all 30 finalists will be accordingly organised at the MEET Digital Culture Center in Milan from 28 September to 2 October which coincides with the pre-COP Youth4Climate Summit, attended by around 400 youth delegates from around the world," he added.

British Council Bangladesh Director Tom Miscioscia said, "The scale of engagement and quality of submissions we received for this photography competition highlights the importance of the arts in raising awareness of shared global challenges such as climate change."

Drik Picture Library Ltd Bangladesh Managing Director Shahidul Alam, Picture People Director Nick Danziger and Fondazione UniVerde Director Giuseppe Di Duca Director attended the virtual event.

The British Council and its partners plan to hold an in-person awards ceremony for the winners in November this year.

