6 teachers held after child dies from food poisoning in Noakhali

Six teachers have been arrested after a ten-year child died from food poisoning at Madinatul Uloom Islamic Madrasa in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district on Tuesday.

Locals said Mission Nur Hadi died after eating food at the madrasa. Seventeen other students and a teacher were taken to Noakhali General Hospital as they also fell sick.

The ages of the children are between nine and ten.

Dr Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim, residential medical officer of the hospital, said one of the 18 children died from food poisoning soon after they were taken to the hospital. Among them, the condition of two children is critical, the doctor added.

Begumganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kamruzzaman said Ahsan Ullah, uncle of the deceased, filed a case with the police station accusing eight people following the death of Mission Nur Nahid.

Of them, six have been shown arrested in the case after they were brought to the police station for interrogation. In the meantime, they were sent to jail in the afternoon after being produced before the court, the OC added.