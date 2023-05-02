6 sentenced to death over murder of Cumilla college teacher

A court today (2 May) sentenced six people to death over the murder of college teacher Saiful Alam Sujan in Barpara area of Cumilla city.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge 5th Court Judge Jahangir Hossain handed down the sentence at 11am on Tuesday. The matter was confirmed by Additional Public Prosecutor Zakir Hossain.

Those sentenced to death are absconding Nayan, Kamal and Mithun. Jamal, Ilyas and Zakir Hossain were present at the court when the verdict was announced, our Cumilla correspondent reports.

Out of a total nine accused, two were acquitted and one died during trial.

On the afternoon of 10 August 2010, Saiful Azam Sujan, a teacher, was stabbed and hacked to death in the Barpara area of Cumilla city.

The next day, Sujan's father filed a case against 11 people at the Kotwali Model Police Station in Cumilla.

Police filed a chargesheet against nine people.