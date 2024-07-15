6 RU students injured in 'attack' by BCL activists

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 09:25 pm

Related News

6 RU students injured in 'attack' by BCL activists

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
The students alleged that a number of BCL activists attacked them in front of Momtaz Uddin Kala Bhaban of the university around 6:30pm today (15 July). Photo: TBS
The students alleged that a number of BCL activists attacked them in front of Momtaz Uddin Kala Bhaban of the university around 6:30pm today (15 July). Photo: TBS

Six students of the Rajshahi University were injured in an attack allegedly carried out by activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) today (15 July). 

The injured students are Tarek Ashraf, convenor of the Revolutionary Student-Youth Movement, Rakib Hossain, joint convenor of the Student Union, Fuad Ratul, convenor of Student Front, Al Ashraf Rafi, member of Revolutionary Student Alliance, Naseem Sarkar, convenor of Student Mass Forum, and another student named Ibrahim.

In a written complaint to the proctor, the students alleged that a number of BCL activists attacked them in front of Momtaz Uddin Kala Bhaban around 6:30pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rajshahi University Proctor Professor Ashabul Haque said, "I have received the complaint. The incident is being investigated. The students have been given first aid."

Rakib Hossain, joint convenor of Student Union, said, "The attack was led by Prince Hossain Rayel, joint general secretary of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall Chhatra League. At least six people were injured in the attack."

Top News

Rajshahi University / RU / Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

12h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

Western weapons allowed Ukraine to attack inside Russia

36m | Videos
Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

2h | Videos
Where is the U.S. Headed?

Where is the U.S. Headed?

1h | Videos
Chittagong university: Chhatra League snatched the key of the shuttle train!

Chittagong university: Chhatra League snatched the key of the shuttle train!

3h | Videos