6 RU students injured in 'attack' by BCL activists

Six students of the Rajshahi University were injured in an attack allegedly carried out by activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) today (15 July).

The injured students are Tarek Ashraf, convenor of the Revolutionary Student-Youth Movement, Rakib Hossain, joint convenor of the Student Union, Fuad Ratul, convenor of Student Front, Al Ashraf Rafi, member of Revolutionary Student Alliance, Naseem Sarkar, convenor of Student Mass Forum, and another student named Ibrahim.

In a written complaint to the proctor, the students alleged that a number of BCL activists attacked them in front of Momtaz Uddin Kala Bhaban around 6:30pm.

Rajshahi University Proctor Professor Ashabul Haque said, "I have received the complaint. The incident is being investigated. The students have been given first aid."

Rakib Hossain, joint convenor of Student Union, said, "The attack was led by Prince Hossain Rayel, joint general secretary of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall Chhatra League. At least six people were injured in the attack."