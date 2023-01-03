6 Rohingya robbers detained with arms and ammunition in Nilphamari

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 03:45 pm
03 January, 2023, 03:45 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Coastguards have detained six members of an armed Rohingya robbers group along with huge amount of arms and ammunitions in Nilphamari.

The Coast Guard arrested them along with 14 firearms, 486 rounds of bullets, 20,000 Yaba tablets after a 9-hour operation from 1pm till 10pm on Monday in Nilphamari, said Coast Guard Teknaf Station Officer Lt Commander Md Mohiuddin Zaman during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The six arrested are Md Ibrahim, 23, of Thangkhali Rohingya camp in Teknaf, Md Arifi, 33, of the same camp, Md Mahmudur Rahman, 18, Md Amin, 33, of Unchiprang camp, Md Kaniz, 24, of the same camp and Md Nabi Hossain, 28, of Balukhali camp in Ukhiya.

During the operation the Coast Guard recovered - two foreign pistols, three single barrel guns, 2 LGs, 1 shotgun, 6 local pistols, 4 pistol magazines, 450 rounds of fresh ammunition, 39 rounds of empty ammunition, 4 local knives, 20,000 Yaba, 21 bottles of foreign liquor, 551 cans of beer, 7 sets of clothes used for robbery, 1 handcuff, 1 land phone, and 4 feature phones.

During the briefing, Lt Commander Md Mohiuddin Zaman said the operation was conducted after receiving information that an active armed robber group was preparing to rob a fishing boat at the mouth of the Naf River in the Bay of Bengal near Shahparidwip.

Sensing the presence of the Coast Guard in the operation, the pirates tried to move quickly from the Naf estuary towards Teknaf with their boats.

Members of the Coastguard's St Martin's Station tried to catch the robbers. Meanwhile members of Teknaf station joined the chase.

At that time, the robbers' boat disembarked the robbers at the khorer dwip of Naf River near Rangikhali in Teknaf and moved toward Myanmar, he added.

Lt Commander Md Mohiuddin Zaman said, later, the two Coast Guard teams of Teknaf and St Martin arrested the six robbers surrounded the island.

The Coast Guard official said that legal action is being taken in this regard.

Lt Commander HMM Haroon Or Rashid, officer of Coast Guard's St Martin Station, was present during the briefing.

