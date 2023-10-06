5 children among six missing as trawler sinks in Meghna River in Munshiganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 09:28 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Six people including five children have gone missing after a tourist trawler sank in the Meghna River in Munshiganj.

The trawler, carrying 11 tourists, sank around 6pm on Friday after being struck by a bulkhead off the Char Kishoreganj ferry terminal, Munshiganj Superintendent of Police Md Aslam Khan told The Business Standard.

The missing individuals are Marwa, 8, Rimad Hossain, 2, Sumna Akhter, 2, Mawa, 6, and Safa, 4, and Sabbir Hossain, 40.

Auto-rickshaw driver Amir, who was near the scene, recounted that the trawler sank in an instant when the bulkhead collided with it from the opposite direction.

Two trawlers moored at the ferry terminal swiftly rescued five passengers from the scene.

Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Md Abujafar Ripon said, "The fire service is currently at the scene. However, conducting a rescue operation at night is not feasible. The operation will commence tomorrow morning."

