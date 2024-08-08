6-member committee formed to implement police officers’ demands

A six-member committee has been formed to ensure the swift implementation of the demands raised by the police officers.

Police personnel of various ranks met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam at the Police Headquarters today (8 August) and presented various proposals.

The IGP has formed the six-member committee, ensuring the swift implementation of the proposals.

This committee will discuss with all concerned parties and take necessary measures to recommend the provision of compensation to the families of deceased police personnel, provide proper medical treatment to injured police personnel, and implement their proposals as soon as possible.

The members of the committee are Md Nazmul Islam, AIG (Health, Welfare and Pension), Md Saiful Islam Santu, superintendent of police, Central Police Hospital, Md Jewel Rana, additional superintendent of police, Naval Police, Soumya Shekhar Pal, AC (Force), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Md Zahidul Islam, inspector, CID, Md Asaduzzaman Jewel, Sergeant, DMP, Md Jahirul Haque, SI, CID and Md Barkat Ullah, constable, DMP.

Earlier, police officers from various districts across the country staged demonstrations with 11-point demand.

Their 11-point demand includes compensation for the families of deceased and injured officials and government employment for one family member.

They also requested a strict eight-hour work schedule and overtime payments for any duty exceeding eight hours.

Additionally, the police officers demanded to increase annual casual leave from 20 days to 60 days in line with other forces, or provide financial benefits for unused leave if leave is not possible.

Another key demand was to reform and modernise the existing Police Act and Police Regulations to ensure subordinate officers' and employees' dignity and rights.