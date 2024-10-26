6 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi

Six people were killed today (26 October) as a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Itakhola-Katiadi road in Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi district.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

The truck crashed into the auto-rickshaw at Pacharbari while heading towards Monohardi upazila, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver and five passengers dead on the spot, said Afzal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibpur model police station.

On information, a team of local fire service and police recovered the bodies.