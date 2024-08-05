18 killed after hotel owned by AL leader set on fire in Jashore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 10:36 pm

Related News

18 killed after hotel owned by AL leader set on fire in Jashore

The Zabeer International hotel, reportedly owned by District Awami League General Secretary Shaheen Chakladar,.was set on fire at around 4:00pm.

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 10:36 pm
Zabeer International in Jashore set on fire on 5 August 2024. Photo: TBS
Zabeer International in Jashore set on fire on 5 August 2024. Photo: TBS

The death toll from an arson attack by unidentified men at a hotel in Jashore has risen to 18, Jashore Fire Service Assistant Director M Mamun told The Business Standard at 10:20pm.

The Zabeer International hotel, reportedly owned by District Awami League General Secretary Shaheen Chakladar, was set on fire at around 4:00pm.

The fire was brought under control at around 8:00pm, M Mamun said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Our correspondent reports from the spot that some of the over a dozen body was taken to Jashore General Hospital. 

However, the relatives are taking the bodies home before the hospital can register their deaths.

Top News

Bangladesh / Jashore hotel fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

1d | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

13h | Videos
Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

14h | Videos
Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

14h | Videos
Looting in Ganobhaban

Looting in Ganobhaban

14h | Videos