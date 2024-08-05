18 killed after hotel owned by AL leader set on fire in Jashore

Zabeer International in Jashore set on fire on 5 August 2024. Photo: TBS

The death toll from an arson attack by unidentified men at a hotel in Jashore has risen to 18, Jashore Fire Service Assistant Director M Mamun told The Business Standard at 10:20pm.

The Zabeer International hotel, reportedly owned by District Awami League General Secretary Shaheen Chakladar, was set on fire at around 4:00pm.

The fire was brought under control at around 8:00pm, M Mamun said.

Our correspondent reports from the spot that some of the over a dozen body was taken to Jashore General Hospital.

However, the relatives are taking the bodies home before the hospital can register their deaths.