6 killed during clash in Habiganj

Six people were killed in a clash between police and the public in Baniachang upazila of Habiganj on today (5 August), reports UNB citing doctors at Upazila Health Complex.

The deceased were identified as Hasan, 12, Ashraful, 17, Muzakkir, 40, Nayan, 18, Tofazzal, 18, and Sadikur, 30.

Shamima Akter, a doctor at Baniachang Upazila Health Complex, said protesters brought out a procession from LR High School in the morning.

When the procession reached Banichang Police Station, police obstructed them, triggering a chase and counter chase.

At one stage, police fired bullets, leaving three people killed on the spot and 50 others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where three people succumbed to their injuries.

Later, the local people set the police station on fire.

The agitated local people also encircled the Baniachong Police Station.

Zilufa Sultana, deputy commissioner of Habiganj, along with army officials visited the police station.