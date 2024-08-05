6 killed during clash in Habiganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 08:48 pm

Related News

6 killed during clash in Habiganj

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 08:48 pm
Habiganj. Photo: Google Map
Habiganj. Photo: Google Map

Six people were killed in a clash between police and the public in Baniachang upazila of Habiganj on today (5 August), reports UNB citing doctors at Upazila Health Complex.

The deceased were identified as Hasan, 12, Ashraful, 17, Muzakkir, 40, Nayan, 18, Tofazzal, 18, and Sadikur, 30.

Shamima Akter, a doctor at Baniachang Upazila Health Complex, said protesters brought out a procession from LR High School in the morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When the procession reached Banichang Police Station, police obstructed them, triggering a chase and counter chase.

At one stage, police fired bullets, leaving three people killed on the spot and 50 others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where three people succumbed to their injuries.

Later, the local people set the police station on fire.

The agitated local people also encircled the Baniachong Police Station.

Zilufa Sultana, deputy commissioner of Habiganj, along with army officials visited the police station.

Top News

Habiganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

1d | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

13h | Videos
Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

14h | Videos
Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

14h | Videos
Looting in Ganobhaban

Looting in Ganobhaban

14h | Videos