7 killed after ambulance catches fire in Faridpur's Bhanga

At least seven people died after an ambulance caught on fire in Faridpur's Bhanga upazila Saturday (24 June) morning.

The accident took place at around 11am. Of the deceased three were male, two female and two children, Madaripur highway police SP Masud Alam told The Business Standard.

Police are suspecting that the ambulance was heading to Dhaka from Faridpur.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately as they were burnt beyond recognition.

According to witnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a road divider.

Soon after, a fire started from the gas cylinder and engulfed the vehicle and its passengers, they added.

"The driver of the vehicle is undergoing at the Bhanga Upazila Health Complex. His condition is critical," the SP added.

Due to the road accident, the traffic on the road was halted for hours. Fire Service and Police personnel were seen working to clear the congestion.