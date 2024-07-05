6 killed, 28 injured in Dinajpur road accident

Six people, including a child, were killed and 28 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Panchbari Bazar Chackrampur area under Dinajpur Sadar upazila in the district early today.

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Farid Hossain confirmed the matter.

The incident occurred when a Ranisankail-bound bus of Nabil Paribahan from Dhaka and a mango-laden truck from Dinajpur rammed into each other on Dinajpur-Phulbari Highway in front of the Ariyan Petro pump near Panchbari Bazaar Chakrampur area around 6.30am today, leaving the truck driver and helper of the bus dead on the spot and four others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital, said Farid Hossain.

The others injured were admitted to the local M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

The vehicular movement resumed after the wrecked bus was removed from the road, he said, adding that they were trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

