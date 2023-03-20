6 killed as 2 trucks fall into ditch in Bardarban

Six people were killed and nine others injured after two trucks fell into a ditch at Boga Lake hill in Ruma, Bandarban.

The incident took place at 1:30pm on Monday (20 March), Ruma Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Mamun Shibli told The Business Standard.

"Some people were returning to Ruma by truck from Boga Lake. On the way, one truck lost control and rammed into another one, causing both trucks to fall into a ditch," he added.

Among the six who died on spot, five were female and one was male. However, the names of the deceased were not immediately known.

Among the nine injured, three are in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment in Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Ruma Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alamgir Hossain said that police were sent to the spot. The injured were rescued and admitted to the Upazila Health Complex.