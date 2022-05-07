6 killed, 15 injured as two buses collide in Natore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 12:48 pm

Related News

6 killed, 15 injured as two buses collide in Natore

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 12:48 pm
6 killed, 15 injured as two buses collide in Natore

At least six passengers were killed and 15 more injured as two buses collided at Baraigram of Natore on Saturday.

The details of the deceased could not be confirmed as of filing this report.

The casualties might rise as a few more are in critical condition.

 

Confirming the information, Superintendent of Police(Natore) Liton Kumar Saha said the accident occurred at 11:30 am on the Bonpara-Hatikumarul road in Mahishabhanga area of ​​the upazila.

The tragedy happened when a bus of Siam Paribahan collided with a bus of National Travels while overtaking a truck on the highway, the officer added.
 

Top News

Accident / bus accident / road accident in Bangladesh / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

1h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

2h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

2h | Panorama
Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

56m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

3h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

3h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval