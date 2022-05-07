6 killed, 15 injured as two buses collide in Natore

At least six passengers were killed and 15 more injured as two buses collided at Baraigram of Natore on Saturday.

The details of the deceased could not be confirmed as of filing this report.

The casualties might rise as a few more are in critical condition.

Confirming the information, Superintendent of Police(Natore) Liton Kumar Saha said the accident occurred at 11:30 am on the Bonpara-Hatikumarul road in Mahishabhanga area of ​​the upazila.

The tragedy happened when a bus of Siam Paribahan collided with a bus of National Travels while overtaking a truck on the highway, the officer added.

