6 Khulna men to walk the gallows for war crimes

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 11:41 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) 1 has sentenced six Khulna men to death for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

A three-member tribunal headed by ICT Chairman Justice Shahinur Islam pronounced the verdict on Thursday (28 July).

The convicts in the case are Amjad Hossain Howladar, Sahar Ali Sardar, Atiyar Rahman, Motachim Billah, Kamal Uddin Goldar and Nazrul Islam. Among them, Nazrul Islam is still absconding.

Investigation of the case started on 15 November 2015, and on 8 August 2017, a seven-volume 1,027-page report was submitted to the tribunal.

Amjad Hossain Howladar has been accused of four crimes mentioned in the investigation report.

He was a supporter of the Muslim League and later Jamaat-e-Islami during the Liberation War of 1971. 

