6 injured as Chhatra League reportedly attacks Chhatra Dal at DU

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 06:25 pm

Related News

6 injured as Chhatra League reportedly attacks Chhatra Dal at DU

However, Chhatra League denied the allegation

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

At least six activists of Chhatra Dal were injured after Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men allegedly attacked them at the Dhaka University campus today.

The injured are Mominul Islam Jisan, senior joint secretary of DU Chhatra Dal; Anik, organising secretary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit; Raju Ahmed and Jarif, joint secretaries of Sir AF Rahman Hall unit; and activists Abdullah Al Sabbir and Atik Ishrak.

Three of the seriously-injured JCD men were admitted to the Islami Bank Central Hospital for treatment. 

According to Chhatra Dal leaders, BCL leaders and activists attacked them at the Dhaka University campus when they went to greet admission seekers around 1pm Sunday. 

Saif Mahmud Jewel, general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, condemned the attack and said the Chhatra League activists made the attack unprovoked.

When asked about the allegation, DU Chhatra League unit general secretary Tanvir Hasan said, "We were busy helping the admission-seekers and their guardians at the campus today. We are not aware of any attack."
 

Top News

BCL / JCD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

9h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

1h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

3h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

7h | TBS Markets
What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

1d | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work