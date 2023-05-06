6 injured as Chhatra League reportedly attacks Chhatra Dal at DU

At least six activists of Chhatra Dal were injured after Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men allegedly attacked them at the Dhaka University campus today.

The injured are Mominul Islam Jisan, senior joint secretary of DU Chhatra Dal; Anik, organising secretary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit; Raju Ahmed and Jarif, joint secretaries of Sir AF Rahman Hall unit; and activists Abdullah Al Sabbir and Atik Ishrak.

Three of the seriously-injured JCD men were admitted to the Islami Bank Central Hospital for treatment.

According to Chhatra Dal leaders, BCL leaders and activists attacked them at the Dhaka University campus when they went to greet admission seekers around 1pm Sunday.

Saif Mahmud Jewel, general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, condemned the attack and said the Chhatra League activists made the attack unprovoked.

When asked about the allegation, DU Chhatra League unit general secretary Tanvir Hasan said, "We were busy helping the admission-seekers and their guardians at the campus today. We are not aware of any attack."

