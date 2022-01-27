6 honoured with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Jatiya Abritti Padak

Total six noted individuals have been awarded the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Jatiya Abritti Padak for the years 2020-22.

The recipients are – Golam Mustafa (posthumous) for 2020, Ashraful Alam and Syed Hasan Imam for 2021, and Bhaswar Bandyopadhyay, Jayanta Chattopadhyay, and Kazi Medina for 2022.

They were honoured during the inaugural ceremony of the five-day-long Bangabandhu Jatiya Abritti Uthshob 2020-22 – organized by Bangladesh Abritti Somonnoy Parishad – on Thursday.

The countrywide recitation festival will end on January 31.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the programme, held at the Shilpakala Academy's National Theatre Auditorium in Dhaka, as the chief guest virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence.

The premier also launched a book titled "Shatabarshe Shata Abritti-te Bangabandhu" during the event.

Moreover, Bangladesh Abritti Samannay Parishad also recognised 50 individuals, institutions, and organisations, including, Ramendu Majumdar, Ataur Rahman, Pijush Bandyopadhyay, Liaquat Ali Lucky, Suborna Mustafa, Shimul Mustapha, Ghulam Quddus,

Liberation War Museum, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Bangladesh Television, and others with Bangabandhu Abritti Smarak for their contribution to recitation.