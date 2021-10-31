6 health ministry staff in CID custody over 17 missing files

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken six office assistants of the health ministry into custody for quizzing over the missing of 17 important files from the ministry.

A team of CID visited the Secretariat today and took the officials in custody for quizzing over the incident, Additional Secretary Shahadat Hossain told The Business Standard today.

At least 17 files containing sensitive information mysteriously gone missing from the ministry.

The files – mostly purchase documents – were stored at the office of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division at the Secretariat.

The missing files include multiple documents related to purchases for Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College, Rajshahi Medical College and other medical colleges, vehicle allocation and purchase-related documents for training schools, data on cervical and breast cancer screening programme, documents on health directorate purchases, and project files under the Bureau of Health Education.

The incident came to the spotlight on Saturday, two days after a general diary (GD) was filed with Shahbagh police station over the incident.

The ministry has also formed a three-member probe committee to look into the matter. The committee will submit the inquiry report within five working days.