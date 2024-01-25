6 of a family burnt in Narayanganj house fire

However, no one could provide clear information on how the fire started. It is speculated that the fire might have originated from gas or mosquito coils

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Six people of a family were burnt in a fire at a house in the Baghpara area of Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj on Wednesday night.

The injured were identified as Sukhi Akhtar (32), her daughter Sadiya (10), sister Jannati Akhtar (18), brother Arif Haoladar (21), Rahima, and her daughter Ritu (13).

All of them are currently receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter.

Among the injured, Rahima has sustained burns over 45% of her body and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the institute, said resident physician Dr Tarikul Islam.

Sukhi lives with her husband, Nur Mohammad, in the Baghpara area, according to Rony Haoladar, a relative. Sukhi gave birth to a new baby seventeen days ago, and family members visited her on Wednesday.

A fire broke out in the residence that night.

Upon receiving the news, the family was rescued and taken to the hospital immediately.

However, no one could provide clear information on how the fire started. It is speculated that the fire might have originated from gas or mosquito coils.

Sukhi has 17% of her body burned, and Jannati Akhtar has 15% burns. Both are receiving treatment in the general ward, said Tarikul.

