6 crore people covered by PKSF

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

6 crore people covered by PKSF

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 09:57 pm
6 crore people covered by PKSF

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) has made a significant contribution to alleviating poverty in Bangladesh and at present, the foundation serves 1.76 crore families and six crore people, said Nomita Halder, managing director of the PKSF.

In a press conference organised on the occasion of PKSF day, to be observed on Sunday, for the first time in the country on the occasion of 32 years of its establishment, Nomita Halder said that PKSF has contributed to the unprecedented progress Bangladesh has made in poverty alleviation and human resource development in the last few decades.

She said the poverty rate in Bangladesh was 59% in 1991, which has come down to 21.8% in 2018. At the same time, the number of extremely poor people decreased from 43% to 11.9%. In this development journey, PKSF is working as a complementary force of the government.

This year, for the first time, PKSF Day is being observed to commemorate the long journey of PKSF in establishing the rights and dignity of underprivileged communities, she added.

PKSF Day will be celebrated at Krishibid Institution Auditorium, Khamarbari, Dhaka at 10am on Sunday with the slogan "On the road to development with equality".

Prime Minister's International Relations Adviser Gauhar Rizvi will be the chief guest and Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan will speak as the special guest at the inaugural function.

PKSF Chairman Kazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmed is scheduled to preside over the event.

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

11h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

11h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

1h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

1h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram