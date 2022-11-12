6 crore people covered by PKSF

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) has made a significant contribution to alleviating poverty in Bangladesh and at present, the foundation serves 1.76 crore families and six crore people, said Nomita Halder, managing director of the PKSF.

In a press conference organised on the occasion of PKSF day, to be observed on Sunday, for the first time in the country on the occasion of 32 years of its establishment, Nomita Halder said that PKSF has contributed to the unprecedented progress Bangladesh has made in poverty alleviation and human resource development in the last few decades.

She said the poverty rate in Bangladesh was 59% in 1991, which has come down to 21.8% in 2018. At the same time, the number of extremely poor people decreased from 43% to 11.9%. In this development journey, PKSF is working as a complementary force of the government.

This year, for the first time, PKSF Day is being observed to commemorate the long journey of PKSF in establishing the rights and dignity of underprivileged communities, she added.

PKSF Day will be celebrated at Krishibid Institution Auditorium, Khamarbari, Dhaka at 10am on Sunday with the slogan "On the road to development with equality".

Prime Minister's International Relations Adviser Gauhar Rizvi will be the chief guest and Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan will speak as the special guest at the inaugural function.

PKSF Chairman Kazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmed is scheduled to preside over the event.