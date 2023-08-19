6 Chhatra Dal leaders allegedly picked up by plainclothes law enforcement members

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

6 Chhatra Dal leaders allegedly picked up by plainclothes law enforcement members

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
6 Chhatra Dal leaders allegedly picked up by plainclothes law enforcement members

The BNP has alleged six leaders of its student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, have been picked up by plainclothes individuals who identified themselves as the members of law enforcement agency.

Around 12:30am on Friday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi issued a statement expressing concern about the incident.

No senior police officials, however, were willing to comment on the incident.

According to Rizvi, Mominul Islam Jisan, the senior joint secretary of Dhaka University Chhatra Dal, went missing after leaving his home in Azimpur at 11am on Friday. 

Rizvi further said, "Five other Chhatra Dal leaders were taken away by men in plainclothes when they went to Jisan's home looking for him."

The five leaders are Shahadat Hossain, the central Chhatra Dal deputy general secretary; Md Hasanur Rahman, vice president of Dhaka University Chhatra Dal; Abdullah Al Riyad, joint general secretary; Shariful Islam, joint general secretary of Dhaka University F Rahman Hall Chhatra Dal; and Zahir Uddin Mohammad Babar, former joint general secretary of Jahangirnagar University.

Rizvi expressed concern over the disappearance of these individuals, adding it is disconcerting that they have been missing for such an extended period.

"It has become customary for law enforcement members to deny detaining any leader or activist from the opposition parties. The act of denial after detaining individuals is utilised as a weapon by the illegitimate Awami government against the opposition party. The denial of detaining the six Chhatra Dal leaders is undoubtedly malicious and is intended to instill fear in the public."

Top News

Chhatra Dal / Law Enforcement Agencies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

2h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country