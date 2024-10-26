6 burnt in N’ganj gas cylinder blast

Six garment workers were injured as a gas cylinder exploded at a house at Dahargaon in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj district early today (26 October).

The injured were Abul Hossain, 50, Shelly Akhter, 35, Munni Akter, 22, Jewel, 20, Ismail, 23 and Taslima, 16.

A fire broke out after the gas cylinder went off with a big bang around 2:30am, leaving them injured.

Later, they were taken to Sheikh Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS).

All of them suffered 55% burn injuries and are not out of danger, said Resident Medical Officer of the institute Tariqul Islam.

Mughal Mia, a witness, said the fire broke out at the house as someone tried to light a mosquito coil at night.