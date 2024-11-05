6 Bangladeshis rescued from human traffickers in Malaysia's Klang

During a raid conducted at around 3:54pm on 3 November, the Malaysian Immigration Department busted the ring at a shophouse. Photo: The Star

Six Bangladeshi men were rescued from an alleged human trafficking ring in Klang Sentral of Malaysia.

During a raid conducted at around 3:54pm on 3 November, the Malaysian Immigration Department busted the ring at a shophouse, reports The Star.

Another Bangladeshi man, believed to be the caretaker, was arrested after he tried to escape through a window.

"The team seized seven Bangladeshi passports and seven handphones," said the department in a statement yesterday (4 November).

"The syndicate would bring in Bangladeshis looking for work here on tourist visas, with passports and flights handled by the syndicate.

"Each person was charged around RM15,000 and those who wanted to leave the house had to pay an additional RM5,000," it added.

The suspect was later taken in the Shah Alam police lockup while the victims were placed in a shelter.