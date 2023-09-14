6 Bangladeshis killed in storm Daniel-hit areas in Libya

A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns, the destruction appeared greatest in Derna city. (AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty)

At least six Bangladeshis have died in Libya following the storm Daniel and subsequent flooding that hit the country's eastern part recently.

Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli made the statement in a Facebook post on Wednesday (13 September).

Four of the deceased Bangladeshis have been identified as Shaheen and Sujan from Rajbari and Mamun and Shihab from Narayanganj.

However, the identities of the two other deceased are yet to be known, it says.

It is feared that a few more Bangladeshis have remained missing.

The government is taking steps to send relief materials as humanitarian aid to the people of eastern Libya swiftly, which has been severely affected by the storm Daniel and flooding.

The decision was taken following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive, in view of the appeal of the Libyan President to the world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 people are feared dead by the storm and flooding. Thousands more are still missing.