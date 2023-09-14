6 Bangladeshis killed in storm Daniel-hit areas in Libya

Bangladesh

UNB
14 September, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 09:32 am

Related News

6 Bangladeshis killed in storm Daniel-hit areas in Libya

UNB
14 September, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 09:32 am
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns, the destruction appeared greatest in Derna city. (AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty)
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns, the destruction appeared greatest in Derna city. (AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty)

At least six Bangladeshis have died in Libya following the storm Daniel and subsequent flooding that hit the country's eastern part recently.

Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli made the statement in a Facebook post on Wednesday (13 September).

Four of the deceased Bangladeshis have been identified as Shaheen and Sujan from Rajbari and Mamun and Shihab from Narayanganj.

However, the identities of the two other deceased are yet to be known, it says. 

It is feared that a few more Bangladeshis have remained missing.

The government is taking steps to send relief materials as humanitarian aid to the people of eastern Libya swiftly, which has been severely affected by the storm Daniel and flooding.

The decision was taken following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive, in view of the appeal of the Libyan President to the world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 people are feared dead by the storm and flooding. Thousands more are still missing.

Top News

libya / Libya flood / Storm Daniel / Bangladeshi migrants / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

2h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

2h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

22h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

13h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

16h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

17h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

17h | TBS SPORTS