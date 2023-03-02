6 acres of khas land recovered from grabbers in Ctg

The Chattogram district administration has recovered 6 acres of khas land along the Karnaphuli river which was illegally occupied by some land grabbers.

More than 150 illegal structures were evicted during the drive on Thursday (2 March).

The current market value of the land is around Tk100 crore, Chittagong district administration said in a press release.

District Administration Revenue Deputy Collector Nu-Emong Marma Mong, Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Sadar Circle Rajeev Hossain and Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Agrabad Circle Ghalib Chowdhury were present in the drive. Members of Chittagong City Corporation, PDB and Chittagong Metropolitan Police were also present.

Chittagong District Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman took initiatives to protect the khas land since he joined the post, said Chattogram District Administration Assistant Commissioner Ghalib Chowdhury.

The district administration will continue these drives in the future as well, he added.