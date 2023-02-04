585 people killed in road accidents in 1st month of 2023: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Bangladesh

UNB
04 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 05:08 pm

Road crashes claimed 585 lives across the country in January, said a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Forty-six people killed in 44 railway accidents while 11 killed and one was injured in 13 waterway accidents, it said.

The report was published on Saturday after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media during the period.

Total 642 people were killed and 978 others injured in 650 accidents on roads, waterways and railways across the country.

Two hundred five people died and 114 others were injured in some 214 motorbike accidents across the country last month.

Among those killed in road accident in January, 206 people were drivers, 109 pedestrians, 35 transport workers, 53 students, 10 teachers, 13 members of law enforcement agencies, 115 women, 62 children, five journalists, one freedom fighter, two lawyers, three engineers and 14 activists of different political parties.

Among those vehicles involved in the accidents were 12.5% buses, 24.75% pick-up vans, covered vans and lorries, 5.2% private cars, jeeps and microbuses, 5.88% CNG-run auto-rickshaws, 27.32% motorbikes, 14.58% battery-run human haulers and 9.92% three-wheeler vehicles.

Of the accidents, 29.51% occurred on national highways, 38.61% on regional roads and 24.45% on roads. Besides, 5.22% accidents occurred in Dhaka city, 1.18% in Chattogram city and 1.01% on rail tracks.

The association blamed reckless driving, dangerous overtaking and movement of unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers and helpers, plying of slow-moving three-wheelers and human-haulers on highways, using headphones or mobile phones, using drugs, illegal occupation of footpaths, poor traffic management, and violation of traffic rules for the accidents and deaths.

