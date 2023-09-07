582 eminent citizens call for sending Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment

A total of 582 eminent citizens of the country, including academicians, journalists and lawyers, have issued a joint statement urging the government to allow ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to travel abroad for treatment.

"Khaleda Zia is seriously ill and is currently under close observation of doctors at Evercare Hospital in the capital… The doctors said that she is now at the crossroads of life and death," they said in the statement issued on Thursday.

"In order to save Khaleda Zia, it is necessary to take her to an advanced centre abroad for treatment. We call on the government to rise above politics and consider the humanitarian aspect and give her an opportunity to get better treatment abroad immediately," they added.

The signatories include Prof Anwarullah Chowdhury, Prof AFM Yusuf Haider, advocate AJ Mohmmad Ali, advocate Zainul Abedin, and journalists Alamgir Mohiuddin and Abdul Hye Shikder.

They also called on the government to release the convicted BNP chief on permanent bail through the court to facilitate her treatment abroad.

According to the statement, Khaleda Zia, 78, is suffering from heart, liver, kidney and eye problems, and arthritis disease and post-Covid complications. She has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in the capital since 9 August.

On 8 February, 2018, Khaleda Zia landed in jail after she was sentenced to a five-year imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Her sentence was later extended to ten years by the High Court.

On 25 March 2020, the government freed her from jail for six months, on certain conditions, barring her from travelling abroad. Suspension of her prison sentence was later extended seven times so far.