58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

Another 58 cadet sub-inspectors (SI) have been discharged from the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda, Rajshahi, on charges of indiscipline during basic training.

Inamul Haque Sagar, additional inspector general (AIG) of the Police Headquarters' media unit, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (4 November).

With this, 310 trainee SIs have been dismissed from the 40th outsider cadet batch so far.

The fresh dismissals are announced within two weeks of the discharging of 252 cadet SIs on 22 October over unruly behaviour and breach of discipline during basic training.

As many as 59 cadet SIs, including the 58 discharged today, were also issued show-cause notices last month for creating disorder in training classes.

On behalf of the academy's principal, a letter signed by Tarek Bin Rashid, the superintendent of police (admin and logistics), issued the notices to 10 cadet SIs on 21 October and 49 others on 24 October.

A total of 823 candidates of the 40th batch were finalised to be recruited as SIs and sent to the Sarda police academy for basic training in 2023. They were supposed to be appointed this month.