58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 03:14 pm

Related News

58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

With this, 310 trainees have been dismissed from the 40th outsider cadet batch so far

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 03:14 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Another 58 cadet sub-inspectors (SI) have been discharged from the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda, Rajshahi, on charges of indiscipline during basic training.

Inamul Haque Sagar, additional inspector general (AIG) of the Police Headquarters' media unit, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (4 November).

With this, 310 trainee SIs have been dismissed from the 40th outsider cadet batch so far.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The fresh dismissals are announced within two weeks of the discharging of 252 cadet SIs on 22 October over unruly behaviour and breach of discipline during basic training.

As many as 59 cadet SIs, including the 58 discharged today, were also issued show-cause notices last month for creating disorder in training classes. 

On behalf of the academy's principal, a letter signed by Tarek Bin Rashid, the superintendent of police (admin and logistics), issued the notices to 10 cadet SIs on 21 October and 49 others on 24 October.

A total of 823 candidates of the 40th batch were finalised to be recruited as SIs and sent to the Sarda police academy for basic training in 2023. They were supposed to be appointed this month.

Top News

Bangladesh Police Academy / cadet SIs / discharged

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

23h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

23h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: Who else is fighting besides Trump-Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Who else is fighting besides Trump-Kamala

15m | Videos
First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Skips India, reroutes global textile exports through Maldives

Bangladesh Skips India, reroutes global textile exports through Maldives

1h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

3h | Videos