57th Ijtema: Devotees gather in Tongi for day 2

Bangladesh

UNB
03 February, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 11:51 am

Related News

57th Ijtema: Devotees gather in Tongi for day 2

The day is scheduled to continue with teachings from Maulana Zahirul Hasan and Maulana Ibrahim Deula post-Asr and Maghrib prayers, respectively

UNB
03 February, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 11:51 am
File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

The first phase of 57th Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest global Muslim gatherings, entered its second day today in Tongi with continued spiritual activities, including the recitation of Allah's divine names and sermons.

Commencing on Friday after Fajr prayers, the event kicked off with general sermons by the esteemed Maulana Ahmad Buttullah from Pakistan. The grounds of the Ijtema are witnessing the influx of several hundred thousand Muslim worshippers from around the world.

Saturday's dawn prayers were followed by a sermon from Maulana Abdur Rahman of India, which Maulana Abdul Matin translated into Bangla.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The day is scheduled to continue with teachings from Maulana Zahirul Hasan and Maulana Ibrahim Deula post-Asr and Maghrib prayers, respectively.

Devotees are steadily arriving at the site by various means of transport, eager to participate in the ongoing religious observance.

The culmination of the Ijtema's first phase will be marked by the Akheri Munajat on Sunday.

To address accommodation demands, the Ijtema has been bifurcated into two phases since 2012. The subsequent gathering will take place on February 9 at the same location.

A collective marriage ceremony is also set to take place this afternoon following Asr prayers.

Regrettably, seven fatalities have been reported amongst the attendees due to separate incidents as of Saturday.

For security, approximately 15,000 law enforcement officials are on duty at the Ijtema grounds and the surrounding vicinity, supplemented by undercover police and intelligence personnel.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is also present, with watchtowers erected to oversee and ensure the safety of the congregation.

The Tabligh Jamaat has been hosting the Bishwa Ijtema at Tongi since 1967 and introduced the phase system in 2011 to better manage the growing number of participants.

Top News

Ijtema

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

14h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

21h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

13h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
The symptoms that will tell you that your phone has spyware

The symptoms that will tell you that your phone has spyware

51m | Videos