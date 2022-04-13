57,856 pilgrims from Bangladesh to perform hajj this year

Following a two-year gap due to Covid-19 restrictions, as many as 57,856 pilgrims from Bangladesh will be allowed to perform hajj this year, according to State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan.

Due to the pandemic, no pilgrims from Bangladesh were allowed to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, the kingdom limited the annual haj, one of Islam's five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 25 lakh. Had it not been for Covid, a total of 1 lakh 37 thousand 198 people from Bangladesh could have performed Hajj in 2020.

Saudi Arabia has said that 10 lakh worshipers from all over the world will get the opportunity to perform hajj this year.

This number of pilgrims will be divided among different countries according to the quota.

However, the age of the pilgrims must be below 65 years and they must have at least two doses of Covid jabs.

Besides, one must have a negative certificate of PCR test within 72 hours of the journey to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged people to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines during hajj.