573 deaths in 511 road accidents in July: Road Safety Foundation

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 01:49 pm

Sixteen people were dead and 11 were missing in 14 waterways accidents while at least 32 people were killed and 12 were injured in 33 railway accidents during the same period.

As many as 573 people died and 1,126 were injured in 511 road accidents throughout Bangladesh in July this year, according to the latest report of the Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

The report released today says that 183 people were killed in 188 motorcycle accidents across the country — 31.93% of the total deaths.

Among the dead, 94 were women and 76 children.

Sixteen people were dead and 11 were missing in 14 waterways accidents while at least 32 people were killed and 12 were injured in 33 railway accidents during the same period. At least 10 goats were also killed in accidents during this period.

RSF prepared the data based on reports published by nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.

At least 146 pedestrians were killed in road accidents, which is 25.47% of the total deaths. Some 78 drivers and their assistants were killed, which is 13.61% of the total deaths.

According to RSF's observation and analysis, the highest number, 208 (40.70%) of the accidents occurred on national highways, 196 (38.35%) on regional roads, 61(11.93%) on rural roads, 42 (8.21%) on urban roads and 4 (0.78%) on other places.

On the other hand, 217 (42.46%), the highest among the total accidents, occurred due to losing control over the wheel, 98 (19.17%) due to collision, 144 accidents (28.18%) happened due to pedestrians being run over, 33 incidents (6.45%) involved hitting the rear side of vehicles, and 19 (3.71%) occurred due to other reasons.

