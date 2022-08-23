57 surrendered extremists financially rehabilitated in Rajshahi

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 12:32 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A total of 57 extremists, who came back to normal life after surrendering to the administration, were financially rehabilitated in the district amid the generosity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier on 6 Apri last, they were given the prime minister's financial assistance worth Tk57 lakh for their rehabilitation purposes.

Subsequently, they constituted a cooperative society named "Rajshahi Swapnachash Krishi Samabay Samity" aimed at improving their living and livelihood conditions collectively.

District administration provided four-bighas of land after purchasing it at a cost of Tk14 lakh in Jogipara area under Bagmara upazila to the cooperative society. From now on, the cooperative members can use the land for their rehabilitation through income generating activities.

Deed of the land has been handed over to the cooperative leaders in a simple ceremony held at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner (DC) here on Monday.

DC Abdul Jalil accompanied by Additional DC Kolyan Chowdhury, Joint Director of National Security Intelligence Sanwar Hossain, Assistant Director Farhad Hossain and Additional Superintendent of Police Sanatan Chakraverty handed over the deed.

President of the cooperative society Gaziur Rahman, Vice-president Monsur Ali, Secretary Abdur Razzque and Treasurer Naoshad Ali were present on the occasion.

DC Abdul said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken responsibility for the surrendered people. So, she is extending support to them repeatedly.

He also said none will remain hungry. If anyone faces food shortage and when he or she appraises the district administration they will send foodstuffs to their doorstep at once.

DC Jalil thanked the surrendered extremists for returning to normal life and said, "Extremists are rehabilitated by the visionary and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that a section of society cannot impede the country's advancement by going astray."

Referring to various schemes taken up by the Prime Minister to address the existing challenges, he further said that the country will be able to overcome the crisis if those initiatives are implemented. He also urged the people to extend their cooperation in executing the programmes.

He said there is no chance for the surrendered extremists to look back. Everyone will have to be involved in the development activities, he added.

