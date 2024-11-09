TCB prepares 57 lakh smart family cards to prevent duplication

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has prepared 57 lakh smart family cards for consumers to prevent duplication while selling essential goods at lower prices.

Currently, the number of such cards is one crore across the country and 57 lakh cards are ready, while 43 lakh cards are yet to be verified by local administrations before TCB updates the information, said the state-owned entity's spokesperson Humayun Kabir today (9 November).

Addressing a press briefing at the TCB office in the capital's Tejgaon, he the updated information is needed to reduce duplication of the family card beneficiaries of the same families.

He also announced that TCB will sell five essential commodities at affordable prices in Dhaka and four commodities in areas outside the capital during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

Saying TCB has completed all necessary preparations for this, Humayun assured that there will be no shortage of commodities during Ramadan.

He said edible oil, lentils, and sugar are sold around the year through trucks. Additionally, chickpeas and dates will be sold in Dhaka during Ramadan. In regions outside Dhaka, chickpeas will be added to the list of three other commodities.

Tenders and bids for the procurement of these commodities have been finalised. To ensure transparency, commodities will be sold through smart family cards starting from January 2025, Humayun added.

Regarding allegations of irregularities against dealers, he said those are being scrutinised and registration of new dealers is currently suspended as an official announcement is yet to come.

"Recruitment of any new dealer will be advertised through the media and TCB website in the future," he said while reading out a written statement.

He further mentioned that TCB's monitoring process has been hindered due to the political and government changeover, resulting in the reshuffling of deputy commissioners and the absence of councillors. However, efforts are underway to resolve these issues.

During the briefing, he also urged the media to remain aware of their responsibility while publishing news regarding the lack of coordination of the organisation.