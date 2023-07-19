57 die, 34 missing in waterway accidents in 6 months: SCRF

At least 57 people died, 50 injured and 34 missing in 54 waterway accidents in six months including two Eid seasons.

However, no major launch accidents or loss of lives occurred during this period.

Besides, there are no women and children on the casualty list, according to a survey and observation of the Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum(SCRF) released on Wednesday.

According to the SCRF, this report has been prepared through regular monitoring of waterway accidents and based on information published in 12 Bengali national dailies, 5 English national dailies, 9 online news portals and news agencies and 6 regional dailies.

Most of the missing people met watery graves, the report said, no survivors were found two weeks after such accidents. With the missing ones, the death toll will be 91 in six months, it said.

According to the report, the vessels involved in the accident include passenger trawlers, speedboats, oil tankers, bulkhead (sand carriers), cargo and lighter vessels.

Most of these trawlers and sand barges do not have approved designs, annual fitness certificates (survey) and registration.

SCRF identified 13 causes of accidents. Illegal boat movement across the country, unskilled and unlicensed masters and drivers, carrying passengers and goods beyond capacity, non-compliance with laws and regulations, operation of sand carriers at night in violation of orders of the Ministry of Shipping, lack of monitoring by BIWTA, Department of Shipping and River Police, shortage of Mobile Courts, navigability crisis on several waterways, extortion in various places and failure to properly punish lawbreakers and those responsible for accidents are among those. 

 

