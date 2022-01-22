56 Rakub officials become victims of promotion delay

At least 56 officials of the Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (Rakub), who were appointed as senior officers by the Bangladesh Bank in 2010, became victims of promotion delay.

The staffers are now principal officers and eligible to be senior principal officers. However, the bank authorities did not mention their names on the seniority-based list, which it prepared late last year for the promotion.

With a fear that it would slow down their future promotions also, the victims went to court for justice. The bank authorities then told the court it was a "mistake", but they did not take any visible measure accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Bank noticed the issue and launched an investigation. Last Sunday, its Banking Inspection Department, in a letter, asked the specialised bank to provide all the relevant information in this regard immediately.

The letter reads the bank in 2015 promoted some 300 senior officers to principal officers based on seniority. However, it did not promote 61 on time despite eligibility. The victims got delayed promotion.

One of the victims told The Business Standard, seeking anonymity, that five out of 61 left their job at the bank as they were not happy due to the promotion delay. "Such an irregularity this time also will reduce our job satisfaction," he added.

The officials further added that they were not named on the latest seniority-based list to approach the next promotion.

According to the organisation rules, the officials who joined directly as senior officers and have three-year experience could be promoted to the principal officers. And principal officers having three-year experience would be promoted to senior principal officers based on vacancy.

The victims said the authorities of the bank did not follow the rule in promoting them.